Emerging Markets

China reserves right to take more steps over UK visas for Hong Kong citizens

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reserves the right to take additional steps over Britain’s visa policy for some Hong Kong citizens, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing on Friday.

Britain confirmed details on Thursday of its citizenship route for almost 3 million people in its former colony, saying there would be no quota on numbers, with five-year visas to cost 250 pounds ($330) each.

Reporting By Cate Cadell, Writing By Liangping Gao; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

