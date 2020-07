Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab makes a statement on Hong Kong's national security legislation in London, Britain, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Britain will shelve its extradition treaty with Hong Kong on Monday in response to the national security legislation for Hong Kong that the Chinese parliament passed last month, The Times reported.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will announce the decision to the House of Commons on Monday, the newspaper added.