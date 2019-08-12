China aviation authority aims to avoid disruption to Hong Kong-mainland trips

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s aviation authority said on Monday that in light of situation in Hong Kong, it will increase transfer capacity in the Greater Bay Area airports to avoid disruption to trips between the mainland and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority has canceled all flights as anti-government protesters peacefully demonstrated at the airport for a fourth day.

In a separate statement, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said its deputy director has met Merlin Bingham Swire, CEO of Swire in Beijing. Swire owns a majority stake in Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways.

Shares in Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) closed at a 10-year low after the airline became caught in crosswinds between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in the Asian financial hub.