2 months ago
UK says Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong remains in force
June 30, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 2 months ago

UK says Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong remains in force

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday the joint declaration with China over Hong Kong remained in force, contradicting an earlier statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry about the blueprint on how the city would be ruled after its return to China in 1997.

"The Sino-British Joint Declaration remains as valid today as it did when it was signed over thirty years ago," a British Foreign Office spokeswoman said.

"It is a legally binding treaty, registered with the UN and continues to be in force. As a co-signatory, the UK government is committed to monitoring its implementation closely." 

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout

