FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China's Xi says Hong Kong's 'one country, two system' formula faces 'new challenges'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

China's Xi says Hong Kong's 'one country, two system' formula faces 'new challenges'

Venus Wu

1 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying give thumbs up as they pose for photographs with members of the Hong Kong Police Force's Junior Police Scheme during a visit at the scheme's Permanent Activity Center and Integrated Youth Camp in Hong Kong, China, June 30, 2017.Justin Chin/Pool

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said there have been "new issues" and "new challenges" in Hong Kong's implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle that guarantees the city a high degree of autonomy.

He added these issues should be handled correctly and analyzed rationally, and that he remained confident in the city.

Xi made the comments carried by local television while meeting about 200 delegates from all sectors of Hong Kong society during his three-day visit to celebrate the former British colony's 20 years under Chinese rule.

Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.