Hong Kong court finds leader of independence movement guilty of rioting

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Friday found the most prominent leader of the Chinese-ruled territory’s independence movement, Edward Leung, guilty on one charge of rioting, a verdict that could see him put behind bars for up to 12 years.

The closely watched case concerned an overnight protest in 2016 that turned violent, injuring about 130 people, mostly police, when masked activists threw bricks and burned trash cans to vent anger at what they saw as China’s encroachment of Hong Kong’s culture and autonomy.

The prosecution argued that Leung played a leading role to incite what it called a riot, but Leung said he was only trying to support hawkers selling street food and protect people on the scene when police used force.

Leung’s lawyer, Edwin Choy, said he was unhappy with the verdict but had not discussed the issue of appeal with him.

“He should be cleared of the charge (of rioting),” Choy said. “His speech and action ... did not amount to a breach of peace.”

Of the other charges Leung faced, the jury did not find him guilty of inciting a riot and failed to reach a majority decision on another rioting charge. Each rioting charge carries a maximum term of 10 years.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a police officer, which carries a maximum sentence of two years.

Sitting in the dock, Leung, 26, tilted his head back, closed his eyes and smiled when he was cleared of the incitement charge, though he later wiped his eyes.

Another defendant, Lo Kin-man, who was also found guilty of rioting, cried uncontrollably. Three other defendants also cried after they were cleared of all charges.

A hearing on mitigation for the pair has been set for Monday before the court decides on a date for sentencing.

Hong Kong law defines a riot as an unlawful assembly of three or more people where any person “commits a breach of the peace”.

The former British colony came under Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” arrangement that promises it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including an independent judiciary.