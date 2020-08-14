Business News
August 14, 2020 / 9:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong second-quarter GDP shrinks 9% year-on-year, full-year outlook downgraded

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker at "sky100", the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC), looks at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s economy shrank 9.0% in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to severely hit the city.

The second quarter’s pace compares with a decline of 9.1% in the previous quarter, and an advance estimate of negative 9.0%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.1% for the April-to-June period, after a revised 5.5% drop in the first quarter.

The government also revised its forecast for this year to a contraction of 6% to 8% from an earlier forecast of a 4% to 7% contraction.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below