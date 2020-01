FILE PHOTO: Retailer stores inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong retail sales fell 23.6% in November from a year earlier as the impact of anti-government protests, now in their seventh month, weighed.

Sales fell to HK$30 billion ($3.86 billion), government data showed on Friday, a tenth consecutive month of decline. October’s drop was a revised 24.4%.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 25.4% in November compared with a revised 26.4% drop in October.