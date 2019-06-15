Beijing supports Hong Kong move to delay extradition bill, condemns violent acts

People use mobile phones to listen to a news conference of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, as they gather to wait for a government announcement regarding the proposed extradition bill, near the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The central government in Beijing has expressed its support, respect and understanding for Hong Kong’s decision to suspend an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China to face trial, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam earlier delayed indefinitely the proposed law, in a dramatic retreat after widespread anger over the bill sparked the biggest street protests in three decades.

The central government also condemned violent acts in Hong Kong and supported the former British colony’s police, Xinhua said.