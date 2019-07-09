Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is dead after mass protests

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to media over an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the territory’s biggest political crisis in decades was dead, admitting that the government’s work on the bill had been a “total failure”.

The bill, which would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, sparked huge and at times violent street protests and plunged the former British colony into turmoil.

In mid-June Lam responded to huge protests by suspending the bill, but that move failed to mollify critics, who continued to demonstrate against the bill and call for Lam’s resignation.

Hong Kong was returned to China from Britain in 1997.