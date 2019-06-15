Britain praises Hong Kong decision to suspend extradition bill

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed a decision by the Hong Kong government to suspend a proposed law that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” principle, with the guarantee of a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed elsewhere in China.

“Well done HK Government for heeding concerns of the brave citizens who have stood up for their human rights,” Hunt said on Twitter. “Safeguarding the rights and freedoms in the Sino-British Joint Declaration is the best future for HK and Britain stands behind this legally-binding agreement.”