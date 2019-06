Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed the continuing protests in Hong Kong, a former British colony, in a meeting at her office with China’s vice premier Hu Chunhua on Monday, her spokesman said.

“The prime minister raised the recent protests in Hong Kong, stressing the need to respect the rights and freedoms set out in the legally binding Sino-British joint declaration,” the spokesman said.