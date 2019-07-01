China says Britain has no responsibility for Hong Kong

Riot polise use pepper spray as protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday that Britain had no responsibility for Hong Kong and was opposed to its gesticulating about the territory, on the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing after British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said his country would continue to press China to respect the terms under which control of Hong Kong was handed over to China.