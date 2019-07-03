Britain summons Chinese ambassador over Hong Kong comments: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has summoned China’s ambassador following “unacceptable” comments he made over London’s criticism of the situation in Hong Kong, a source told Reuters.

The ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, said earlier on Wednesday that the British seem to have forgotten that Hong Kong is no longer a colony, and that London should keep its hands off the territory.

The source, who declined to be named, said the ambassador had been called in to the Foreign Office.