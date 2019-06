Police stand guard outside the Legislative Council after the clashes that took place during a protest against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it will continue to support the Hong Kong government to pass an extradition law, after more than one million people protested in the city to thwart a proposal that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.