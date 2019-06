Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday it will continue to support Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, after two million protesters took to the streets with a demand for her to step down.

The Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular press briefing in Beijing.