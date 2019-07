Men in white T-shirts and carrying poles talk to riot police in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station in Hong Kong, China, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING (Reuters) - The behavior of some “radical” Hong Kong protesters violates the bottom line of the “One Country, Two Systems” formula through which Beijing administers the territory, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The comments from ministry spokesman Geng Shuang came after a night of violence opened new fronts in Hong Kong’s widening political crisis over an extradition bill to send people to China for trial.