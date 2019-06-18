Hong Kong leader apologizes, says she has heard the people 'loud and clear'

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday said she had heard the people “loud and clear” and apologized again for recent upheaval after some of the most violent protests in the city against an extradition bill that she had promoted.

The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland China and despite its postponement, about two million people spilled on to the streets on Sunday, demanding Lam scrap the bill entirely and step down.