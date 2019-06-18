World News
June 18, 2019 / 8:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong leader apologizes, says she has heard the people 'loud and clear'

1 Min Read

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday said she had heard the people “loud and clear” and apologized again for recent upheaval after some of the most violent protests in the city against an extradition bill that she had promoted.

The bill would allow case-by-case extraditions to mainland China and despite its postponement, about two million people spilled on to the streets on Sunday, demanding Lam scrap the bill entirely and step down.

Reporting By James Pomfret, Twinnie Siu, Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below