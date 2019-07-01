Hong Kong protesters smash windows at legislature in fresh chaos

Protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building where riot police are seen, during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Protesters used a metal trolley to try to storm Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building on Monday and smashed windows in a fresh wave of demonstrations that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into political turmoil.

Thousands of demonstrators faced off with riot police on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 return to Chinese rule,

as authorities braced for further protests amid widespread anger over a controversial extradition bill.