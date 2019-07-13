After scuffles, Hong Kong police warn protesters to refrain from violence, leave scene

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police appealed to protesters on Saturday to refrain from violence and leave the area after scuffles in the town of Sheung Shui, where thousands of demonstrators had converged earlier in the day to protest against mainland Chinese traders.

The police made the announcement in a post on their website and in a message read out on television.

The protest in Sheung Shui, not far from the Chinese city of Shenzhen, started peacefully but devolved into skirmishes, with demonstrators throwing umbrellas and hard hats at police who retaliated by swinging batons and firing pepper spray.