Hong Kong police arrest 12 for violent incident near legislature

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Wednesday that 12 people have been arrested over a violent incident in the vicinity of the Legislative Council Complex.

The police said in a statement that the 12 will be further investigated for offences including the possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and offence against air navigation (HK) order 1995.

