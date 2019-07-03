World News
July 3, 2019 / 3:29 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Hong Kong police arrest 12 for violent incident near legislature

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police said on Wednesday that 12 people have been arrested over a violent incident in the vicinity of the Legislative Council Complex.

The police said in a statement that the 12 will be further investigated for offences including the possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and offence against air navigation (HK) order 1995.

(Hong Kong police correct number, gender of those arrested to “12 people” not “13 men”)

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below