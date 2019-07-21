Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in fresh wave of clashes

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters late on Sunday in the latest wave of violence to roil the financial center, hours after a largely peaceful rally against a now-suspended extradition bill that has plunged the city into chaos.

Thousands of protesters descended on China’s representative office in Hong Kong, as anger over the extradition bill morphs into a fresh front against what many see as a broader erosion of freedoms by the city’s political masters in Beijing.