World News
July 21, 2019 / 2:47 PM / in an hour

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in fresh wave of clashes

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters late on Sunday in the latest wave of violence to roil the financial center, hours after a largely peaceful rally against a now-suspended extradition bill that has plunged the city into chaos.

Thousands of protesters descended on China’s representative office in Hong Kong, as anger over the extradition bill morphs into a fresh front against what many see as a broader erosion of freedoms by the city’s political masters in Beijing.

Reporting By Greg Torode, Clare Jim and Marius Zaharia, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
