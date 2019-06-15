World News
U.S. consulate welcomes Hong Kong decision to suspend extradition bill

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The United States Consulate in Hong Kong on Saturday welcomed a decision by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to suspend a proposed law that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

The statement came after Lam said the government was backing down in a dramatic retreat after widespread anger over the bill sparked the biggest street protests in the city in three decades. [L4N23M03D]

