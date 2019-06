U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser in Des Moines, Iowa, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is sure China and Hong Kong will be able to work things out after mass protests against an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial descended into chaos.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles.