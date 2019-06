FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for an event on healthcare coverage options for small businesses and workers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump would raise the issue of Hong Kong human rights with China’s President Xi Jinping at a potential meeting of the two leaders at the G20 summit in Japan this month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

“I’m sure this will be among the issues that they discuss,” Pompeo said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday.”