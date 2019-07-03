China protests to Britain over Hunt's Hong Kong comments

FILE PHOTO: Helicopters fly the national flags of Hong Kong and China above riot police and protesters during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China protested to Britain over Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s warning that Beijing should honor its commitments to protect freedoms in Hong Kong or face serious consequences, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China lodged stern representations with Britain over the comments, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily briefing.

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt condemned violence on both sides and warned of consequences if China neglected commitments made when it took back Hong Kong to allow freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including the right to protest.