China condemns HK violence, reiterates support for Lam, police

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central government on Monday reiterated its support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, as well as the city’s police, and called on Hong Kong people to oppose violence following another weekend of clashes between protesters and police.

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests over the past two months against a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to stand trial in Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China.

China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said at a media briefing in Beijing that Hong Kong’s government and society needed to come up with more effective ways to help young people address concerns over housing, employment and other issues.