Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to drop Air China, Great Wall Motor

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday five companies including H-shares of Air China Ltd and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd would be dropped from Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.

H-shares of GF Securities Co Ltd, CGN Power Co Ltd and Huaneng Power International Inc will also be removed, Hang Seng Index said in a statement.

The changes are part of the index manager’s quarterly review and will take effect on June 17, 2019.

Meanwhile, China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, ANTA Sports Products Ltd and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd will be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, it said.

There is no change to the constituents of the Hang Seng Index.