FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 14, 2018 / 1:34 AM / in an hour

HKMA says 'matter of time' before Hong Kong banks raise prime rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said on Thursday Hong Kong banks will raise their prime rates or best lending rates soon, as the Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) trend up tracking higher U.S. interest rates.

FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

“The trend of a rising HIBOR is clear. I believe it is just a matter of time that banks will increase the saving deposit rates and the best lending rates,” said Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

HKMA raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points on Thursday to 2.25 percent after the U.S Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Fed projects two more rate rises this year, and another three hikes next year.

“Many people are concerned about the overheating of Hong Kong’s property market. Hong Kong dollar interest rate normalization will be conducive to a more healthy development of the asset markets including the property market in Hong Kong, but some volatility is unavoidable in the process,” Chan added.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.