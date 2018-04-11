IMF chief says need to be sensible on talk of trade war

HONG KONG (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday countries need to be sensible about talk of a trade war, as a conflict between the United States and China creates uncertainty for businesses and their global supply chain.

FILE PHOTO - Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), looks on during a news conference at Paraguayan Central Bank in Asuncion, Paraguay March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Following a speech in Hong Kong, Lagarde said the impact of threats is minimal on both sides, but what is not minimal is how confidence can be undermined.

Earlier, she said the IMF was optimistic on the outlook for global growth but warned darker clouds were looming due to fading fiscal stimulus and rising interest rates.