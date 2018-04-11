FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 11, 2018 / 6:43 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

IMF chief says need to be sensible on talk of trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday countries need to be sensible about talk of a trade war, as a conflict between the United States and China creates uncertainty for businesses and their global supply chain.

FILE PHOTO - Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), looks on during a news conference at Paraguayan Central Bank in Asuncion, Paraguay March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Following a speech in Hong Kong, Lagarde said the impact of threats is minimal on both sides, but what is not minimal is how confidence can be undermined.

Earlier, she said the IMF was optimistic on the outlook for global growth but warned darker clouds were looming due to fading fiscal stimulus and rising interest rates.

Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.