Japan watching Hong Kong situation with 'great interest', government spokesman says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is watching events in Hong Kong with “great interest”, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, as police in the city made more arrests after China imposed a new national security law.

Suga added that Japan’s close business ties with Hong Kong were based on Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” governance.

New legislation imposed in Hong Kong this week punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.