Factbox: What Hong Kong people are saying about controversial China extradition bill

(Reuters) - At least half a million people in Hong Kong are expected to brave sweltering heat on Sunday to press the government to scrap a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial, organizers of the march said.

After weeks of growing local and international pressure, the protest is expected to reflect the broad range of opposition to the bill, with many saying they simply cannot trust China’s court system or its security apparatus.

Here are some quotes from people planning to join the march:

“I come here to fight,” said a wheelchair bound 78-year-old man, surnamed Lai, who was among the first to arrive at Victoria Park before the start of the march at 3pm.

“It may be useless, no matter how many people are here. We have no enough power to resist as Hong Kong government is supported by the mainland,” said Lai, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

“The extradition bill will directly threaten the core values of Hong Kong and rule of law,” said Kelvin Tam, 21, a student at the University of London.

“It will remove the firewall of Hong Kong’s judicial independence. We need to safeguard Hong Kong when our core values are being challenged.”

“This the end game for Hong Kong, it is a matter of life or death. That’s why I come,” said Rocky Chang, a 59-year-old professor. “This is an evil law.”

A Hong Kong government official said: “We continue to listen to a wide cross-section of views and opinions and remain to open to suggestions on ways to improve the new regime