Hong Kong 'Occupy' protest leaders found guilty for role in mass rallies

(L-R) Pro-democracy activist Tanya Chan, and Occupy Central pro-democracy movement founders Chu Yiu-ming, Chan Kin-man and Benny Tai, chant slogans outside the court before hearing a verdict on their involvement in the Occupy Central, also known as "Umbrella Movement", in Hong Kong, China April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Tuesday found three leaders of the 2014 pro-democracy “Occupy” civil disobedience movement guilty of conspiracy to commit public nuisance for their role in mass protests that brought parts of the Chinese-ruled city to a standstill.

Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man and retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming were all found guilty following a trial that comes as the financial centre’s civil liberties come under mounting pressure.