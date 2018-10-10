Hong Kong lawmakers walkout over media freedoms at city leader's policy address

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong lawmakers protested in support of media freedoms on Wednesday ahead of city leader Carrie Lam’s annual policy address laying out policy priorities for the coming year.

Hong Kong last week denied a work visa renewal for a British journalist working for the Financial Times newspaper, in an unprecedented case that has tarnished the city’s image and stoked diplomatic outrage.

Chanting “Protect media freedoms” and holding placards that said “Free Press. Not Persecution”, more than a dozen pro-democracy lawmakers staged a walkout from the city’s legislative council.