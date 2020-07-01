China says suspects arrested by HK security office to be tried in mainland

BEIJING (Reuters) - Suspects arrested by the mainland’s new office in Hong Kong on charges of violating the new national security law for the city will be tried in the mainland, a senior Chinese government official said on Wednesday.

Zhang Xiaoming, Executive Deputy Director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, told reporters during a briefing the mainland’s national security office abides by Chinese law and that Hong Kong’s legal system cannot be expected to implement the laws of the mainland.