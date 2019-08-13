Hong Kong airport says aiming to restore normal service but more protests planned

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said on Tuesday it was working with its partners to restore normal operations as soon as possible but noted that more protests are planned.

The Airport Authority (AA) halted flights to and from the airport on Monday, citing disruption from anti-government demonstrators who had peacefully occupied the arrivals hall since Friday.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian finance hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.

“The AA has noticed that there are calls online for public assembly in the airport this afternoon,” the authority said in a statement. “The AA will work closely with its business partners with a view to gradually resuming normal airport operations as soon as possible.”