FILE PHOTO: Police patrol the departure hall of the airport in Hong Kong after previous night's clashes with protesters, China August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s High Court on Friday extended an order restricting protesters at the city’s international airport, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The order requires public demonstrations have the permission of authorities and is aimed at banning “those who want to deliberately obstruct or interfere with the normal use of the airport,” the broadcaster said.