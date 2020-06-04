Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers protest amid anthem bill debate

Hong Kong's Legislative Council attend a council meeting to discuss the controversial national anthem bill in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a protest in the Legislative Council on Thursday during a debate over a national anthem bill at which voting on amendments got underway.

A final vote is expected later on Thursday on the bill, which says “all individuals and organisations” should respect and dignify the anthem, playing and singing it on “appropriate occasions”.

It prescribes penalties including jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to HK$50,000 ($6,450) for insults to the anthem.