Protesters attend an anti-government ally in the district of Central in Hong Kong, China November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s High Court ruled on Monday that a British colonial-era emergency law revived by the government to ban protesters wearing face masks was unconstitutional.

It said the law was “incompatible with the Basic Law”, the mini-constitution under which Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.