Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during their meeting in Beijing, China December 16, 2019. Hong Kong Information Services Department/Handout via REUTERS.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang says the Hong Kong government must speed up research and resolution of deep-rooted economic problems, according to state radio.

Li made the comments at a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam as part of her visit to Beijing on Monday. She also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.