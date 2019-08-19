UK's Labour says government must talk to China over Hong Kong

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said the government should talk directly with China over Hong Kong and urged Chinese authorities to respect the ‘one country, two systems’ principle in the former British province.

“We’ve got to have a proper dialogue with the Chinese government itself. I expect the UK government now to again make its position very, very clear: that we expect the Chinese government to abide by the agreement,” Labour’s finance policy spokesman John McDonnell told BBC Radio.

“We’re on the side of the people saying stick to the deal.”