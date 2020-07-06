China waiting for details of UK's Hong Kong citizenship offer, envoy says

LONDON (Reuters) - China will decide its response to Britain’s offer of citizenship to British National Overseas (BNO) passport-holders in Hong Kong once it has seen details of the plan, China’s ambassador to Britain said on Monday.

“We hope that they will reconsider their position. With regard to what the response China is going to make, we have to wait and see what will be the specific actions of the British side,” Liu Xiaoming told reporters.