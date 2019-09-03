Britain calls for credible investigation into Hong Kong protests

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab called on Tuesday for a credible independent investigation into the behavior of the police during the recent protests in its former colony Hong Kong.

“In relation to the conduct of the police - and let’s also recognize some of the violence on the ground they have got to deal with - but in relation to disproportionate actions, and overeactions, it is very clear that there is an independent police complaints council carrying out an inquiry, but the point I have made is it has to be credible,” Raab told parliament.