Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday that political dialogue was the only way to resolve the situation in Hong Kong after the Chinese-ruled city invoked emergency legislation to quell protests.

“While governments need to ensure the security and safety of their people, they must avoid aggravating and instead reduce tensions,” Raab said in a statement.