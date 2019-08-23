UK warns China travelers of greater checks on Hong Kong/mainland border

Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong's Central district, China, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain updated its advice for travelers to China on Friday to warn them of stricter checks by mainland authorities at the border with the former British territory of Hong Kong.

“In light of ongoing protests and demonstrations in Hong Kong, there are reports of greater scrutiny from mainland authorities at border crossings between the mainland and Hong Kong,” Britain’s foreign ministry said.

“This includes reports that travelers’ electronic devices have been checked at border crossings. You should be aware that the thresholds for detention and prosecution in China differ from those in Hong Kong,” the advice continued.

China said on Wednesday that it had detained a Chinese citizen employed by Britain’s Hong Kong consulate at the border city of Shenzhen for violating public security management regulations.