UK welcomes Hong Kong leader's withdrawal of extradition bill

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has welcomed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of an extradition bill that triggered months of often violent protests in Britain’s former colony.

“These are welcome confidence-building steps,” Raab said in a statement. “I hope they lead to meaningful dialogue between the Hong Kong government and the people it serves.”

Lam also said that from this month she and her principal officials will reach out to the community to start a direct dialogue.