Hong Kong leader hopes peaceful, rational dialogue can help solve crisis

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hopes peaceful and rational dialogue will help find a way out of the protests gripping the former British colony, she said on Tuesday, as she prepares to engage with members of the community this week.

The anti-government protests have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for nearly four months, plunging it into its biggest crisis in decades and posing a direct challenge to its political masters in Beijing.