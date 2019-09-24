World News
September 24, 2019 / 2:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong leader hopes peaceful, rational dialogue can help solve crisis

1 Min Read

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hopes peaceful and rational dialogue will help find a way out of the protests gripping the former British colony, she said on Tuesday, as she prepares to engage with members of the community this week.

The anti-government protests have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for nearly four months, plunging it into its biggest crisis in decades and posing a direct challenge to its political masters in Beijing.

Reporting by James Pomfret and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
