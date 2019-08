FILE PHOTO: A plane flies behind a new Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 after being received by the airline at Hong Kong Airport, China May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator on Friday issued a major safety alert to Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) demanding the carrier to suspend personnel who have engaged in and supported illegal protests in Hong Kong on mainland flights from August 10.

Crew who have engaged in the protests pose a threat to aviation safety in mainland China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.