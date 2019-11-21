World News
November 21, 2019 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Senior China diplomat says Beijing will never allow anyone to destroy HK's stability

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference after a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Bern, Switzerland, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China resolutely opposes U.S. lawmakers’ passing of a Hong Kong human rights bill and will never allow anyone to destroy Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Wang, China’s state councillor, told former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Cohen during a meeting in Beijing that China will never allow anyone to undermine its “one country two systems” principle.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below