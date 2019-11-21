Senior China diplomat says Beijing will never allow anyone to destroy HK's stability

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference after a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Bern, Switzerland, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China resolutely opposes U.S. lawmakers’ passing of a Hong Kong human rights bill and will never allow anyone to destroy Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Wang, China’s state councillor, told former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Cohen during a meeting in Beijing that China will never allow anyone to undermine its “one country two systems” principle.